Yacht runs aground while being towed in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - It was a scary moment for boaters in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday afternoon, when a yacht ran aground and began dangerously listing to one side.

According to people at the scene, the boat was being towed out of the docks and hit a sandbar.

The boat tilted so significantly that onlookers say one of its propellers was even sticking out of the water.

Fortunately, just a little while later, the tide rose enough for the boat to straighten out.

It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was injured.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.