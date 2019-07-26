Get to know these 3 new Little Haiti businesses

Ready to get to know the newest restaurant and retail additions to the Little Haiti? From a gelato spot to an Italian and New American eatery, read on for the newest hotspots to land in this area of Miami.

Bianco Gelato

8300 N.E. Second Ave. Photo: camille o./Yelp

Bianco Gelato is a food court, offering gelato and more.

Bianco Gelato makes its creations in batches and offers gluten-free, vegan and low sugar options. Gelato flavors include blue milk cookies and cream, coffee, chocolate, hazelnut and pistachio plus a variety of fruit sorbets.

Bianco Gelato currently holds five stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper C B., who reviewed Bianco Gelato on July 21, wrote, "This is delicious ice cream! I recommend the dulce de leche, and the Cookie Lovers is delicious!"

Yelper Camille O. wrote, "I had the coconut and mango. It was very creamy and rich without being too sweet. I highly recommend it."

Bianco Gelato is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Vice City Bean

8300 N.E. Second Ave. Photo: ANNA M./Yelp

Vice City Bean is a coffee roastery and food court, offering coffee and tea and more.

This new business serves up coffee and espresso from Madcap and Four Barrel as well as teas, pastries and light bites—all in a welcoming, social atmosphere.

If you're a latte fan, there's vanilla, mocha, matcha and chia options available. Yummy eats range from cherry-walnut scones to a quiche with roasted red peppers and sun-dried tomatoes.

Vice City Bean currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Anna M., who reviewed Vice City Bean on May 8, wrote, "Today, I had a delicious iced matcha latte and chicken empanada that was big and filling. It's definitely worth the trip!"

Neil C. noted, "This almond milk latte tasted very unique. It was somewhat bold and nutty and very cashew-like in flavor. It was pretty tasty and memorable. I'd order it again."

According to its website, Vice City Bean is open from 8:30 a.m.–7 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday and 8:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Boia De

5205 N.E. Second Ave. Photo: KATHY L./Yelp

Boia De is an Italian and New American spot.

Boia De serves up a unique and rotating menu list. On the menu, expect to see items like crispy potato skins with straciatella, caviar and hard egg and pappardelle pasta with rabbit. Here's the link to the business's website.

Boia De's current rating of five stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Christian C., who reviewed Boia De on July 16, wrote, "Most menu items are small tapas-style and shareable, but there are some homemade pasta dishes, which were absolutely spectacular—especially the gnocchi."

Yelper Francesca V. wrote, "To start we had the baked clams. They were so amazing we ordered extra! Broiled to perfection and laid out on the most beautiful dish, it was clear from the beginning that a lot of care and attention to detail was put into this menu."

Boia De is open from 5:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 5:30 p.m.–11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.