Here are Miami's top 5 Asian fusion spots

Looking for a delicious Asian fusion meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Asian fusion spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Kyu

Photo: Marla V./Yelp

Topping the list is KYU. Located at 251 N.W. 25th St., the Asian fusion spot is the most popular Asian fusion restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,208 reviews on Yelp.

2. Komodo

Photo: justin h./Yelp

Next up is Brickell's Komodo, situated at 801 Brickell Ave. With four stars out of 1,048 reviews on Yelp, the lounge, cocktail bar and Asian fusion spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

Photo: gyu-kaku japanese bbq/Yelp

Brickell's Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, located at 34 S.W. 13th St., Unit R1, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Japanese and Asian fusion spot, which offers barbecue and more, four stars out of 1,220 reviews.

4. 1-800-Lucky

Photo: Celine C./Yelp

1-800-Lucky, an Asian fusion spot, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,071 Yelp reviews. Head over to 143 N.W. 23rd St. to see for yourself.

5. Bali Café

Photo: Mateo M./Yelp

Downtown, check out Bali Café, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 370 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sushi bar and Indonesian and Asian fusion spot at 109 N.E. Second Ave.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.