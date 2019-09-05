Here are Miami's top 5 French spots

Looking for a delicious French meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top French spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Cindy Lou's Cookies

photo: cindy k./yelp

Topping the list is Cindy Lou's Cookies. Located at 7320 N.E. Second Ave. in the Little Haiti, the bakery, which offers desserts, macarons and more, is the highest-rated French restaurant in Miami, boasting five stars out of 95 reviews on Yelp.

2. Café Bastille

Photo: CAFE BASTILLE/Yelp

Downtown's Café Bastille, located at 248 S.E. First St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe, French and breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 496 reviews.

3. Café Croissant

Photo: CAFE CROISSANT/Yelp

Café Croissant, a cafe, bakery and French spot in Coral Way, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 138 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1684 Coral Way to see for yourself.

4. dbakers Sweet Studio

Check out dbakers Sweet Studio, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 114 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers cupcakes, macarons and more, at 3501 N.E. Second Ave.

5. Le Bouchon Du Grove

photo: le bouchon du grove/yelp

And then there's Le Bouchon Du Grove, a local favorite with four stars out of 473 reviews. Stop by 3430 Main Highway to hit up the French and breakfast and brunch spot next time you're in the mood.

