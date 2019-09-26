Here are Miami's top 5 Greek spots

Looking for a delicious Greek meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Greek spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Mandolin Aegean Bistro

Photo: Hannah W./Yelp

Topping the list is Mandolin Aegean Bistro. Located at 4312 N.E. Second Ave. in the Little Haiti, the Mediterranean, Greek and Turkish spot is the most popular Greek restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,540 reviews on Yelp.

2. Meraki Greek Bistro

Photo: cyril m./Yelp

Next up is downtown's Meraki Greek Bistro, situated at 142 S.E. First Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 461 reviews on Yelp, the Greek spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Clove Mediterranean Kitchen

Photo: clove Mediterranean Kitchen/Yelp

Then, there is Downtown's Clove Mediterranean Kitchen, located at 195 S.E. Third Ave. It's another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mediterranean, Greek and vegetarian spot 4.5 stars out of 370 reviews.

4. Barmeli 69

Photo: Daniella S./Yelp

Barmeli 69, a wine bar and Greek and Mediterranean spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 255 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6927 Biscayne Blvd. to see for yourself.

5. Maria's Greek Restaurant

Photo: Tony T./Yelp

Finally, over in Coral Way, check out Maria's Greek Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 254 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Greek and Mediterranean spot at 2359 Coral Way

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.