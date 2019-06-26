Here are Miami's top 5 Italian spots

Looking for a sublime Italian meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Red Carpet Italian

Photo: EMMA F./Yelp

Topping the list is Red Carpet Italian. Located at 3438 S.W. Eighth St. in Alameda - West Flagler, the Italian spot is the highest-rated Italian restaurant in Miami, boasting five stars out of 330 reviews on Yelp.

2. Fratelli Milano

Photo: Fratelli Milano/Yelp

Next up is downtown's Fratelli Milano, situated at 213 S.E. First St. With 4.5 stars out of 1,009 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. NiDo Caffe

Photo: NiDo Caffe/Yelp

NiDo Caffe, a bar and Italian and traditional American spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 452 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7295 Biscayne Blvd. to see for yourself.

4. Crazy About You

Photo: CRISTINA T./Yelp

Over in Brickell, check out Crazy About You, which has earned four stars out of 1,358 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mediterranean, Italian and Spanish spot at 1155 Brickell Bay Drive, Suite 101

5. Vero

Photo: ANGELA Q./Yelp

Last but not least, there's Vero, a downtown favorite with 4.5 stars out of 381 reviews. Stop by 90 S.E. First St. to hit up the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, next time the urge strikes.

