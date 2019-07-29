Here are Miami's top 5 Japanese spots

In search of a new favorite Japanese spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Myumi

Photo: Justin B./Yelp

Topping the list is MYUMI. Located at 56 N.W. 29th St., the sushi bar, food truck and Japanese spot is the highest-rated Japanese restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 84 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill

PHOTO: MARINA A./YELP

Next up is SUGARCANE Raw Bar Grill, situated at 3252 N.E. First Ave. With four stars out of 1,988 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar and cocktail bar, which offers tapas and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

Photo: GYU-KAKU JAPANESE BBQ/Yelp

Brickell's Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, located at 34 S.W. 13th St., Unit R1, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Japanese and Asian fusion spot, which offers barbecue and more, four stars out of 1,180 reviews.

4. Zuma

Photo: TEODORA M./Yelp

Zuma, a Japanese spot located downtown, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,232 Yelp reviews. Head over to 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way to see for yourself.

5. Crudos Fusion Art

photo: crudos fusion art/yelp

And then there's Crudos Fusion Art, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 247 reviews. Stop by 250 N.W. 24th St. to hit up the cocktail bar, sushi bar and pan Asian spot next time you're in the mood.

