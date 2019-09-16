Here are Miami's top 5 Mexican restaurants

In search of a new favorite Mexican spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mexican eateries around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. The Taco Stand

Photo: shairy g./Yelp

Topping the list is The Taco Stand. Located at 313 N.W. 25th St., it is the highest-rated Mexican restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 571 reviews on Yelp.

2. Taquerias El Mexicano

Photo: Adler A./Yelp

Little Havana's Taquerias El Mexicano, located at 521 S.W. Eighth St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mexican spot four stars out of 473 reviews.

3. Caja Caliente

Photo: Cindy V./Yelp

Caja Caliente, a food truck and Cuban spot that offers tacos and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 322 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2634 N.E. Second Ave. to try it for yourself.

4. Charly's Vegan Tacos "CVT"

Photo: Denise S./Yelp

Check out Charly's Vegan Tacos "CVT", which has earned 4.5 stars out of 167 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mexican and vegan spot at 172 N.W. 24th St.

5. Mi Rinconcito Mexicano

Photo: joyce k./Yelp

And then there's Mi Rinconcito Mexicano, a Little Havana favorite with four stars out of 700 reviews. Stop by 1961 S.W. Eighth St. to hit up the spot to score tacos and more next time you're in the mood.

