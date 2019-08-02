Here are Miami's top 5 New American spots

Looking for a tasty New American meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top New American spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita

Topping the list is Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita. Located at 1000 S. Miami Ave. in Brickell, the cocktail bar, tapas bar and New American spot is the highest-rated New American restaurant in Miami, boasting four stars out of 972 reviews on Yelp.

2. Kush

Photo: ACE K./Yelp

Next up is Kush, situated at 2003 N. Miami Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 2,250 reviews on Yelp, the beer bar and New American spot, serving burgers and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Beaker & Gray

Photo: Renzo I./Yelp

Beaker & Gray, located at 2637 N. Miami Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar and New American spot, which offers tapas and more, 4.5 stars out of 1,125 reviews.

4. World Famous House of Mac

Photo: WORLD FAMOUS HOUSE OF MAC/Yelp

World Famous House of Mac, a New American spot that offers soul food, chicken wings and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 605 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2055 N.W. Second Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Le Chick Miami

Photo: le chick miami/Yelp

Check out Le Chick Miami, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 454 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cocktail bar and New American spot at 310 N.W. 24th St.

