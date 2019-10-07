Here are Miami's top 5 skin-care spots

Searching for the best skin-care options near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top skin-care spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market.

1. Mindykim Skincare

Photo: Mindykim SKIncare/Yelp

Topping the list is Mindykim Skincare. Located at 275 N.E. 18th St., Unit CU-01, the skin-care, acne treatment and massage therapist spot is the highest-rated skin-care spot in Miami, boasting five stars out of 92 reviews on Yelp.

2. Face Brow & Beauty Bar

Photo: fatima l./Yelp

Brickell's Face Brow & Beauty Bar, located at 900 S. Miami Ave., Suite 128, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the skin-care, waxing and eyelash service spot 4.5 stars out of 141 reviews.

3. Leelou Salon and Spa

Photo: sookie b./Yelp

Leelou Salon and Spa, a hair salon, nail salon and skin-care spot located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 115 Yelp reviews. Head over to 200 S. Biscayne Blvd., Suite 700A to see for yourself.

4. Barba Skin Clinic

Photo: carol m./Yelp

Check out Barba Skin Clinic, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 117 reviews on Yelp. You can find the medical spa and skin-care and laser hair removal spot at 4770 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 120

5. Luv Nail Shop

Photo: Luv Nail Shop/Yelp

Last but not least, there's Luv Nail Shop, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 115 reviews. Stop by 3246 N. Miami Ave. to hit up the nail salon, day spa and skincare spot next time the urge strikes.

