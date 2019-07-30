Here are Miami's top 5 traditional American spots

Looking to satisfy your appetite for traditional American fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top traditional American spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Blue Collar

Photo: Michelle T./Yelp

Topping the list is Blue Collar. Located at 6730 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 130, the traditional American spot, which offers seafood and sandwiches, is the most popular traditional American restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,294 reviews on Yelp.

2. Lagniappe

photo: elaine z./yelp

Next up is Lagniappe, situated at 3425 N.E. Second Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 822 reviews on Yelp, the music venue, wine bar and traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Sweet Dogs

Photo: KARYNA V./Yelp

Alameda - West Flagler's Sweet Dogs, located at 4749 S.W. Eighth St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the popcorn shop and traditional American spot, which offers hot dogs and more, 4.5 stars out of 661 reviews.

4. Greenstreet Cafe

photo: greenstreet cafe/yelp

Greenstreet Cafe, a cocktail bar and breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot in South-West Coconut Grove, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,444 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3468 Main Highway to see for yourself.

5. NiDo Caffe

Photo: NIDO CAFFE/Yelp

Last but not least, check out NiDo Caffe, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 452 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar and Italian and traditional American spot at 7295 Biscayne Blvd.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

