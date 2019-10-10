Here are Miami's top 5 women's clothing spots

Shopping for women's clothing items?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top women's clothing spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for women's clothing.

1. Dragonfly Thrift Boutique

Photo: Dragonfly Thrift Boutique/Yelp

Topping the list is Dragonfly Thrift Boutique. Located at 3141 S.W. Eighth St., Suite A in Alameda - West Flagler, the thrift store, furniture store and women's clothing spot is the highest-rated women's clothing spot in Miami, boasting five stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp.

2. Rik Rak Salon

Photo: rik rak salon/Yelp

Next up is Brickell's Rik Rak Salon, situated at 1428 Brickell Ave. With four stars out of 173 reviews on Yelp, the hair salon, bar and women's clothing spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Maria E Designs

Photo: Maria I./Yelp

Maria E Designs, located at 225 N.E. 23rd St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sewing and alteration, bespoke clothing and women's clothing spot five stars out of 15 reviews.

4. Bhoom Shanti

Photo: Just M./Yelp

Bhoom Shanti, a furniture store and women's clothing and men's clothing spot, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 14 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5050 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 100 to see for yourself.

5. The Showroom

Photo: marilyn s./Yelp

Finally, check out The Showroom, which has earned four stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp. You can find the women's clothing spot, which also offers home decor and accessories, at 3133 Commodore Plaza next time you need to jazz up your wardrobe.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.