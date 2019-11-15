Here are the freshest new businesses to open in Miami

Interested in exploring the newest businesses to open in Miami? From an all-day eatery to a live music venue, read on for the newest businesses to land around town.

Gregory's Diner

Photo: so s./Yelp

Gregory's Diner is a New American spot that's located at 7301 Biscayne Blvd.

Located inside the historic Vagabond Hotel, this all-day eatery is courtesy of the team behind Mandolin Aegean Bistro; it pays homage to co-owner Anastasia Koutsioukis's grandparents' hard work, traditions and comfort food, according to the business's website.

Expect to find plenty of comfort foods, ranging from minestrone soup to potato gnocchi with basil and cherry tomatoes to blueberry pie. (View the all-day menu.)

Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen

photo: dukunoo jamaican kitchen/yelp

Stroll past 316 N.W. 24th St. and you'll find Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen, a new cocktail bar and Caribbean spot, offering seafood and more.

Try the jerk platter consisting of jerk pork, half jerk chicken, ripe plantains, hard dough bread and roasted corn dipped in coconut flakes. The menu also features items like escovitch fish, oxtail and pressed plantains bites as well as drinks like the Roadside Smokeshow.

Lolita Live

Photo: lolita live/Yelp

Lolita Live is a music venue, that recently opened its doors at 1000 S. Miami Ave. in Brickell.

The cocktail menu builds on the music theme with offerings like the Bob Marley-inspired One Love (made with Zacapa Rum, guava jam reduction, pimento dram and fresh lime) or a nod to Blondie with the Tide is High (made with tequila, mango puree and Mexican pepper reduction).

