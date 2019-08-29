Here are the newest businesses to debut in Miami

Interested in sampling the newest restaurant and retail additions to Miami? From an Irish pub to a Tiki bar to a brunch spot, read on for a list of the newest businesses to open around town.

The Auld Dubliner

Photo: Deniece l./Yelp

The Auld Dubliner is a downtown Irish pub that recently opened at 91 N.W. First St.

"Family-run Irish pub in the heart of Miami, with a casual and friendly atmosphere, offering quality drinks and hearty food. And yes! We're really Irish," according to the business' Facebook page.

The menu features items ranging from Viking sliders to fish and chips to shepherd's pie. Thirsty? Choose from more than 30 beers on tap.

Esotico Miami

Photo: Esotico Miami/Yelp

Wander over to 1600 N.E. First Ave. downtown and you'll find Esotico Miami, a new cocktail bar.

Expect flashy neon signs, tropical vibes and exotic drinks fashioned by Daniele Dalla Polla. Standout items include roast pork with coconut rice and pickled onions and the octopus risotto.

Honey Uninhibited

Photo: honey uninhibited/Yelp

Head over to 1777 S.W. Third Ave. in Coral Way and you'll find Honey Uninhibited, a breakfast, brunch and traditional American spot, offering sandwiches and more.

With modern decor and soothing background music, Honey Uninhibited serves up bennies, build-your-own omelets and more, accompanied by friendly service. Offerings include avocado toast, a Spanish omelet with ham, cheese and potatoes; Crème brûlée French toast and short rib Benedict.

