Holi Vegan Kitchen brings vegan fare to Miami

Looking to chow down on some vegan fare? A new spot has you covered. The newcomer, called Holi Vegan Kitchen, is located at 6411 Biscayne Blvd.

Holi Vegan Kitchen offers breakfast items, bowls, sandwiches and salads that cater to different dietary needs. Menu items range from gluten-free items like the banana buckwheat pancakes, a warm curry tempeh bowl and raw berries cheesecake. Empanadas filled with corn or spinach and nachos are also available.

The fresh arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Yelper David C. who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 20, "I've ordered from here three times, and been delighted each time. I've had the jerk tempeh sandwich and roast portobello sandwich, and I'd gladly order both again."

And Laura W. wrote, "So happy I stumbled upon this place! My boyfriend loved the meatball sub and mac and cheese. I had the purple bowl with sweet potato instead of quinoa. Everything was delicious!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Holi Vegan Kitchen is open from 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Miami? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline