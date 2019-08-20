Honey Uninhibited brings breakfast and brunch fare to Coral Way

A new breakfast/brunch and traditional American spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Coral Way, called Honey Uninhibited, is located at 1777 S.W. Third Ave.

With modern decor and soothing background music, Honey Uninhibited serves up bennies, build-your-own omelets and more, accompanied by friendly service. Offerings range from chicken and waffles to Crème brûlée French toast to short rib Benedict.

With a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Honey Uninhibited is a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Angie W., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 17, wrote, "This is my new favorite restaurant for brunch. I had the chicken and waffles, and my husband had the short rib Benedict. The food is delicious, and the staff is really attentive."

Yelper Luis F. added, "This is my new favorite brunch spot! I had the sweet chicken 'n' waffles, and it was delicious. Chicken was crispy yet juicy...fresh-squeezed orange juice to top it off. The service was fast, friendly and on top of things."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Honey Uninhibited is open from 7 a.m.–4 p.m. daily.

