Jonesing for desserts? Check out Miami's top 5 spots

Got a hankering for desserts?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert outlets in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. The Salty Donut Wynwood

Topping the list is The Salty Donut Wynwood. Located at 50 N.W. 23rd St., Suite 112, the bakery, which offers doughnuts, coffee and tea and more, is the most popular dessert spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,832 reviews on Yelp.

2. Azucar Ice Cream Company

Photo: cindy l./Yelp

Next up is Little Havana's Azucar Ice Cream Company, situated at 1503 S.W. Eighth St. With 4.5 stars out of 860 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Fireman Derek's Bake Shop & Cafe

Photo: kristine r./Yelp

Fireman Derek's Bake Shop & Cafe, located at 2818 N. Miami Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery and patisserie/cake shop, which offers desserts and more, 4.5 stars out of 780 reviews.

4. Midtown Creamery

Photo: jenni f./Yelp

Midtown Creamery, a spot to score desserts and ice cream and frozen yogurt, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 187 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2690 N.E. Second Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Dasher & Crank

Photo: dasher & crank/Yelp

Check out Dasher & Crank, which has earned five stars out of 168 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and coffee and tea at 2211 N.W. Second Ave.

