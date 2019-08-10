'Real Tarzann' arrested for battery in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Michael Holston, better known as the "Real Tarzann," is behind bars Saturday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County. He is being held without bond.
The unconventional wildlife advocate, who has some 5.8 million followers on Instagram and about 510,000 subscribers on YouTube, was arrested Friday afternoon.
Holston, 25, is facing felony burglary, felony battery and misdemeanor battery charges.
Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Richard Hersch ordered him to stay away from Hector Zelaya and Jason Leon.
View this post on Instagram
Just playing catch up 🔥 Just launched some YouTube videos too 😎 "Be angry, and do not sin. Meditate within your heart on your bed, and be still. Selah. Offer the sacrifices of righteousness, and put your trust in the LORD." Psalm 4:4,5 I got to be better at writing off losses, instead of compounding my problems with bitterness and payback. I got to trust God more, and allow the hurts others inflict on me to be a sacrifice of righteousness to God. It all boils down to who I think is greater, God or man.
View this post on Instagram
Hey guys I just dropped my first real line of products straight from the heart and hands 🤘🏾 HUGE proceeds go to helping animals AND people in need ! Each piece you can learn something on the back 🔥🤘🏾check out my Instagram story for more detail ! LINK in bio for a limited supply ❤️ I truly love you guys thank you for your support🤘🏾 let's continue to keep changing the world and shaping our future one follower and one message at a time 🦍 ! 🎊🎉🎁Also congrats on hitting 5.5 MILLION family members today 🎈🤘🏾🎉 🎁🎉 l • COMMENT "WYLD ONES" letter by letter for a chance to win free merch 🤪😎🔥will pick winners in IG live ❤️ Follow @wyldones for more info and my personal account for sneak peeks @mikeholston PRAY FOR SUDAN 🇸🇩 ❤️
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.