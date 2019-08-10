Miami

'Real Tarzann' arrested for battery in Miami-Dade

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Michael Holston, better known as the "Real Tarzann," is behind bars Saturday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County. He is being held without bond. 

The unconventional wildlife advocate, who has some 5.8 million followers on Instagram and about 510,000 subscribers on YouTube, was arrested Friday afternoon.  

Michael Holston attends the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Bumblebee" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Dec. 9, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Holston, 25, is facing felony burglary, felony battery and misdemeanor battery charges. 

Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Richard Hersch ordered him to stay away from Hector Zelaya and Jason Leon. 

