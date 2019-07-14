1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Miami's Liberty City

MIAMI - Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured Sunday morning at an apartment in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood.

Sgt. Freddie Cruz, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, said the survivor remains at Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Detectives received some tips, but they still need more information to catch the killer.

"It is still a puzzle we are putting together," Cruz said.

The investigation began after 2 a.m. Officers responded with guns drawn. The residents of the apartment building at Northwest 61st Street and 11th Avenue were forced to run outside for safety.

During the search for the shooter, officers set up a small perimeter from Northwest 10th to 12th Avenue and from 60th to 61st Street, where officers secured a home. Police dogs responded.

Cruz said detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

