MIAMI - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash early Sunday along the MacArthur Causeway in Miami, authorities said.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway just east of Watson Island, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers have shut down the westbound lanes of the causeway while they investigate, causing traffic delays.

This is a breaking news story, It will be updated.

