1 injured in Watson Island car crash on MacArthur Causeway

MIAMI - One person was injured Sunday morning when a car crashed into a palm tree in Miami's Watson Island.

The crash temporarily shut down MacArthur Causeway in both directions.

Miami police officers closed two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane between the Miami Children's Museum and Jungle Island.

Miami Fire Rescue took the person injured to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Detectives are investigating if speed was a factor in the crash.

