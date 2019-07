MIAMI - One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting Friday evening, Miami police said.

The shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Southwest 25th Street in Miami.

Police said the male victim was shot through a window by someone outside.

The man was being taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Police said he appeared to be alert and conscious.

No other information was given.

