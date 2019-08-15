1 possibly grazed by bullet during shootout in Miami, police say

MIAMI - One person was possibly grazed by a bullet Thursday during a shootout in Miami, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami police spokesman Michael Vega, two people got into an altercation at a Valero gas station on North Miami Avenue and Northwest 72nd Street.

Vega said one of the parties fled the scene and the other followed.

The duo then got stopped by a train passing in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 59th Terrace.

Vega said gunfire was exchanged between the two people and numerous nearby vehicles were struck by bullets.

One person was grazed by a possible bullet, he said.

No other details were immediately known.

