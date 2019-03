MIAMI - A 15-year-old was shot Sunday in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Miami Fire Rescue said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of Northwest 79th Street.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The victim's condition was not disclosed.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

