2 arrested in fatal home invasion robbery in Miami

Ronald Farmer, 21, (left) and Elijah Farmer, 19, face multiple charges in connection with a fatal home invasion robbery and shooting in Miami.

MIAMI - Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal home invasion robbery that occurred over the weekend in Miami, and one suspect remains at large, authorities said.

Elijah Farmer, 19, and Ronald Farmer, 21, were arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, armed burglary with assault or battery and armed robbery.

They are being held without bond.

According to Miami police, Annie R. Gentles, 70, was fatally shot around 2:15 a.m. Sunday during the home invasion in the area of Northwest 61st Street and 12th Avenue.

Annie Gentles, 70, was fatally shot July 14 during a home invasion robbery in Miami, authorities said.

A man who also lives at the home was also shot at but is listed in stable condition, authorities said.

A perimeter was established between the areas of Northwest 10th to 12th avenues through 60th to 61st streets.

Detectives later identified and apprehended the Farmers in connection with the robbery and shooting.

The third suspect, identified as L'Darius Price, 19, remains at large.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6350 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.

L'Darius Price, 19, faces multiple charges in connection with a fatal home invasion robbery and shooting in Miami.

A Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokeswoman confirmed Friday that Gentles retired from the school district in 2010. At the time of her retirement, she worked as a secretary at Miami Edison Senior High School.

According to the spokeswoman, Gentles worked for the school district for 16 years.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.