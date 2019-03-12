2 injured when school bus slams into house in Coral Way

MIAMI - A two people were hurt Tuesday when a school bus crashed into a house in the Coral Way neighborhood of Miami, authorities said.

Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the bus collided with another vehicle around 2:30 p.m. in 2500 block of Southwest 34th Avenue. The impact of the crash sent the bus into a nearby home.

The bus driver and the bus driver's aide were hurt, Delva said. None of the 10 passengers, a students at Coral Gables Senior High School, on the bus were injured, Delva said.

Paramedics transported the victims to Mercy Hospital. Both victims' injuries were described as not life-threatening.

