2 injured after firework rocket explodes in man's hand in Liberty City

MIAMI - A man suffered a hand injury and a woman was injured while they were setting off fireworks Tuesday afternoon in Miami's Liberty City.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel and Miami police officers responded to Northwest Seventh Court and Northwest 60th Street.

There were two chairs at the corner and there was blood on the sidewalk. The packaging of the 99 Brand Empire Strikes Rockets was still on the ground.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel took the man and the woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

