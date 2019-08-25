2 injured during shooting in Miami's Little Havana

Yumi Kimura via Wikimedia Commons

LITTLE HAVANA, Fla. - A shooting left two men wounded Sunday morning in Miami's Little Havana and was affecting traffic on Eighth Street.

Officers responded to Southwest 33rd Avenue and Southwest Sixth Street after the 8 a.m. Officers arrested a man who had dark hair and was wearing a neon green T-shirt.

Crime scene tape surrounds a pickup truck that at a distance appeared to be either dark green or black and had flat tires. The driver's side was riddled with bullets. The window had two bullet holes.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel took the men to Jackson Memorial Hospital. According to Officer Kenia Fallat, one man was in the emergency room and the other was at Ryder Trauma Center.

Officers closed the area of Southwest Eighth Street in both directions, from Southwest 34th to 35th Avenues, and Seventh Street in both directions, between Southwest 33th and 34th Avenues.

This is a developing story.

