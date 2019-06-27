Miami

2 injured when car crashes into bus stop in Miami, police say

Victims listed in stable condition

By Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor

MIAMI - Two people were injured Thursday afternoon when a car crashed into a bus stop in Miami, authorities confirmed.

The incident was reported in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 24th Street.

More News Headlines

Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva said in an email that a gray-colored Cadillac crashed into the bus stop where two people were sitting.

She said both victims were taken to a hospital and are listed in stable condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.