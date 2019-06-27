2 injured when car crashes into bus stop in Miami, police say

MIAMI - Two people were injured Thursday afternoon when a car crashed into a bus stop in Miami, authorities confirmed.

The incident was reported in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 24th Street.

Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva said in an email that a gray-colored Cadillac crashed into the bus stop where two people were sitting.

She said both victims were taken to a hospital and are listed in stable condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

No other details were immediately released.

