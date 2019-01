MIAMI - Two men were shot Sunday night in Miami after a dispute about money escalated to gunfire, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 8 p.m. at 5550 NW 17th Ave.

When police arrived, they found two men with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both men were alert when they were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police said a third man was being questioned about the shooting.



