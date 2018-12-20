2 shot in Miami's Model City neighborhood, police say

MIAMI - A man and a woman were shot Wednesday in Miami's Model City neighborhood, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Miami Police Department said officers found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds just after 7 p.m. in the 4200 block of Northwest 11th Court. Police said the victims were alert and conscious when they were found.

Police did not immediately have any information about the gunman or what led to the shooting.

Paramedics transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Their conditions were not disclosed.

Neighbors said the area is a quiet part of town, but they said they have seen a recent uptick in police activity outside the same home were the two victims were struck.



