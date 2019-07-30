2 TSA officers on administrative leave after 'offensive display' found at MIA

CNN says this noose was on display in a private portion of the Transportation Security Administration baggage screening area.

MIAMI - Two Transportation Security Administration officers have been placed on administrative leave after an "offensive display" was discovered in the baggage screening area at Miami International Airport.

The TSA released a statement Tuesday condemning the "unacceptable behavior."

"TSA does not tolerate racist or offensive behavior and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions," the statement said.

The TSA didn't identify what was found in the private portion of the screening area, but multiple reports indicate it was a noose.

A TSA employee with knowledge of the situation told CNN the display was hanging from a "pole right in the center of the TSA workstation located underneath the airport where passengers' checked luggage is screened before being placed on aircraft."

Other TSA officers reported it to management, who removed it.

The TSA is conducting an internal investigation.

