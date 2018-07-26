20-year-old man accused of setting golf carts on fire at Miami's Melreese Country Club

MIAMI - A 20-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning on accusations that he set numerous golf carts on fire earlier this week at the Melreese Country Club in Miami.

Carlos Alberto Crespo faces charges of first-degree arson and burglary for the incident at the golf course, which is the site where an ownership group led by David Beckham and Jorge Mas wants to build a Major League Soccer stadium, offices and an entertainment complex.

A manager told Local 10 News that the incident was captured on surveillance video Tuesday night. He said the arsonist must have jumped the gate and then headed to the golf carts, dozens of which were set on fire.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said 36 to 40 carts were burned at the city-owned golf course.

The manager said the arsonist had some towels with him and stood by a palm tree watching as flames ignited.

The manager said the man didn't disguise himself, but employees didn't recognize him.

According to an arrest report, an anonymous tipster identified Crespo as the curly-haired suspect who started the fire.

Crespo was arrested at about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Miami Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Ignatius Carroll said a similar incident took place about a month ago when a city of Miami pickup truck was found scorched at the nearby Grapeland Park.

It's unclear whether authorities have linked Crespo to that crime.

