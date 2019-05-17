3 arrested in Little Haiti fatal shooting linked to alleged drug deal gone wrong

From left, Esaie Desir, Alex Alexander and Latravius Rolle were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man in Miami's Little Haiti.

MIAMI - Three suspects are facing charges in the shooting death of Reginald Joseph in an alleged drug deal gone wrong earlier this month outside of Cesar's Barbershop in Miami's Little Haiti.

Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, released a statement Thursday afternoon saying detectives haven't closed the case yet.

"Detectives are still investigating leads and possible motives," Delva wrote.

After the shooting, dozens of Miami police officers searched for the three men. Detectives later identified them as Esaie Desir, Alex Alexander and Latravius Rolle. The three were arrested Wednesday and remained in a Miami-Dade County jail Thursday evening.

The May 7 shooting was next to iTech, Miami's mega technology magnet high school. Officers found Joseph wounded next to a gray 2015 Lexus. Paramedics took Joseph, 44, to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

As officers searched for the suspects, detectives believe Desir, 22, and Alexander, 27, changed their clothes to get away. Officers reported finding gray sweatpants stained with blood in a dumpster around the corner and khaki shorts, which were also stained with blood, in a bathtub inside a nearby home.

According to the arrest report, Rolle, 20, of Cutler Bay, told detectives he had set up a meeting with Joseph to buy between 90 to 120 pills of Oxycodone. He said he was driving Desir's Lexus, which detectives later learned belongs to Desir's girlfriend and had a Florida tag that belongs to Desir's father.

Detectives said when the men took off running, they left the Lexus behind, along with five bullet casings from two different weapons and other evidence.

Inside the glove compartment, detectives reported finding Desir's Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehices and Florida Power & Light documents. Desir's driver's license was in the center console, police said.

Desir is a suspected gang member. He told detectives he had been in possession of two handguns after the shooting, according to the arrest report. Police said Desir had a handgun on him and Alexander had an AR-Pattern Pistol.

Police said they found a gun hidden in bushes near the crime scene and two handguns around the corner from the crime scene.

Desir, Alexander and Rolle are all facing charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy to traffic oxycodone. Rolle also faces a charge of posession of oxycodone with the purpose of trafficking, and Alexander faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Desir and Rolle are facing an additional charge of control of a conveyance with the knowldege that the conveyance will be used for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance.

