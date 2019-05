MIAMI - Three people are dead after a weekend shooting in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.

The fatal shooting occurred Saturday night on Southwest 29th Avenue.

Miami police said the shooting appears to be the result of a murder-suicide.

No other information has been released while police continue to investigate.

The identities of the people who were killed haven't been released pending notification of next of kin.

