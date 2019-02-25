3 men who died in cargo plane crash near Houston identified

HOUSTON, Texas - Three men who were killed in a cargo plane crash Saturday outside Houston have been identified.

The Amazon Prime Air flight departed from Miami and was en route to Houston when the plane plunged into Trinity Bay near Anahuac, Texas. The men aboard the flight were pilot Sean Archuleta, Capt. Ricky Blakely and 1st Officer Conrad Jules Aska, family and friends said.

Authorities said they had recovered two bodies amid the wreckage, but none of them have been positively identified.

Don Dalton told the Houston Chornicle that he was Archuleta roommate. He said the 36-year-old father had just gotten his dream job with United Airlines and was set to start next week.

The 26-year-old twin-engine Boeing 767 jetliner -- operated by Atlas Air -- was carrying goods for Amazon's free-shipping membership program. Deputies in Chambers County, Texas, said the plane broke apart when it hit the bay. First responders said the bay was littered with plane debris, clothing, sheets and other items.

Also Monday, U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick warned people not to interfere with the crash investigation.

“It should be obvious to everyone, but do not pick up or remove pieces of the wreckage. It can interfere with the investigation and could lead to criminal charges,” Patrick said. “If you do come across debris on your property, please contact the FBI. Additionally, the NTSB and FBI have asked that area residents and businesses check security cameras for possible video of the crash.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what caused the crash. Authorities have yet to find the plane's flight recorder commonly known as the black box.

