4 flight attendants arrested at MIA in cash smuggle

Carlos Munoz-Moyano, Maria Pasten-Cuzmar, Maria Wilson-Ossandon and Miaria Roman-Strick all charged with money laundering

MIAMI, Fla. - Four American Airlines flight attendants were arrested after a flight from Santiago, Chile to Miami when U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized more than $22,000 in their possession.

According to an arrest report, Maria Beatriz Pasten-Cuzmar, 55; Maria Isabel Wilson Ossandon, 48; Carlos Alberto Munoz-Moyano, 40; and Miaria Delpilar Roman-Strick, 55, were arrested early Tuesday in an illegal structuring scheme to launder money.

The report states that a CBP agent conducted a routine customs check with the flight attendants after flight AA912 landed late Monday night at Miami International Airport from Santiago.

The agent asked Munoz-Moyano how much money he was carrying, to which he answered $100. He immediately corrected his statement by indicating he had $9,000.

The CBP agent then alerted additional agents, who responded and helped to search the remaining flight attendants.

Roman-Strick was searched, and in her possession agents found $7,300.

Wilson-Osandon was searched and agents found $6,371 in her possession.

Pasten-Cuzmar was listed in the arrest report and did not appear to have any money in her possession at the time of the search.

"We take this matter seriously and are cooperating with law enforcement throughout their investigation," Miami International Airport released in an official statement.

In total, CBP agents seized $22,671.

All four were booked in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday morning and will likely face money laundering charges.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.