4 men scared off by alarm while burglarizing Miami business, police say

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for four men who they said used a sledgehammer to break into a business.

The incident was reported Feb. 10 at the Rexel Electrical supply store at 6767 NE Fourth Ave.

Miami police spokeswoman, Officer Kiara Delva, said in a news release Monday that authorities were called to the business about an audible alarm sounding.

She said officers arrived at the scene to find a hole on the side of the business, along with a white box truck that was left running with the ignition broken.

Delva said K-9 units responded to the scene to secure the area and an employee who had a key to the business was contacted.

The employee provided authorities with surveillance video that showed one of the burglars using a sledgehammer to hit the side of the business in order to get inside.

Delva said the burglars left the business, but returned about an hour later and began loading the box truck with stolen items.

She said the men were scared off by the alarm and they left the truck behind.

Anyone with information about the burglars' identities is asked to call the Miami Police Department's Burglary Office at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

