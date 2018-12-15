5 people shot in Miami's Overtown neighborhood, police say

MIAMI - Five people were shot early Saturday in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami, authorities said.

Michael Vega, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, said officers found two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Northwest 16th Street. All three had been shot in the ankle, Vega said.

Paramedics transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. All three were listed in stable condition.

Sometime later, two more people admitted themselves to Jackson Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds, Vega said. One victim was shot in the arm while the other was wounded in the shoulder, Vega said.

Police did not release any details about the gunman or what led to the shooting.

