More than $5,000 worth of valuables stolen from Miami home, police say

MIAMI - A burglar made off with more than $5,000 worth of valuables from a home in Miami, authorities said.

The burglary happened about 6:45 a.m. Jan. 29 at a home on Venetian Way.

Miami police said the burglar was seen on surveillance video pacing near the rear of the home before going in through a window.

Police said the man ransacked the home, stealing a variety of electronics, expensive clothing, shoes and a racing bicycle.

The burglar placed the items in several white trash bags before fleeing through the rear of the home, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.



