About $23,000 worth of bicycles stolen from Miami shop, police say

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a man who burglarized a bicycle shop in Miami.

The burglary was captured on surveillance video shortly before 4:30 a.m. Aug. 26 at the Bike Tech Bicycle Shop at 1622 N.E. Second Ave.

According to Miami police, the man took his time looking around the store before taking five bicycles worth an estimated $23,000 total. Other bicycle riding equipment was also stolen, authorities said.

Police said the thief fled the store through the back door.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department's Burglary Unit at 305-603-6030. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

