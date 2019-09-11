American Airlines Arena to no longer be called American Airlines Arena

Doug Benc / Getty Images

MIAMI - For the first time in over 20 years, the Miami Heat will no longer play in the American Airlines Arena. The team isn't moving, but the name of the building will change.

The airline announced Wednesday that it will relinquish the naming rights of the downtown Miami arena.

According to the company statement, American Airlines will remain as the official airline of the Miami Heat.

Miami Today reports Miami-Dade County is in advanced talks with a national company to replace American Airlines.

American Airlines has been the name on the front of the building since the arena opened on New Year's Eve 1999.

