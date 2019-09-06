American Airlines mechanic sabotaged flight so he could get overtime work, feds say

An American Airlines Boeing 737 prepares to depart from Miami International Airport to provide relief aid to the Bahamas.

MIAMI - An American Airlines mechanic, disgruntled about stalled union contract negotiations, disabled a navigation system on a flight scheduled to take off from Miami International Airport, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani is charged with willfully damaging, destroying or disabling an aircraft.

According to the complaint, Alani admitted to sabotaging the airplane July 17 as it was scheduled to fly from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas.

As the plane was preparing for takeoff, the flight crew noticed an error with the air data module system and the flight was aborted. An American Airlines mechanic later discovered a loosely connected tube that connects to the air data module system.

"Further inspection revealed the ADM appeared to have been deliberately obstructed with what appeared to be a dark Styrofoam-type material," Jose Ruiz, a senior federal air marshal with the Transportation Security Administration, wrote in the affidavit.

Upon reviewing surveillance video footage, Ruiz wrote, a man could be seen driving up next to the plane in a white pickup truck, getting out and accessing the compartment where the plane's ADM is located. The man, later identified as Alani, spent about seven minutes fidgeting with equipment in the compartment before he returned to his truck and drove away, Ruiz wrote.

When interviewed about the incident, Alani admitted to tampering with the ADM, inserting a piece of foam where the line connects to the system and then using super glue to keep the foam in place, the affidavit said.

"Alani stated that his intention was not to cause harm to the aircraft or its passengers," Ruiz wrote.

There were 150 people on the plane when the flight was aborted.

Rather, his motive stemmed from the stalled contract dispute between union workers and American Airlines, Alani confessed, according to the affidavit.

Alani claimed he tampered with the plane to cause a delay or have the flight canceled so he could obtain overtime work, Ruiz wrote.

