Another person seen clinging to car hood on I-95 in Miami

MIAMI - Not sure what's in the water in South Florida these days, but it's causing some crazy things to go down on the highway.

Just two weeks after a man was seen clinging to the hood of a car speeding on I-95, a similar incident was spotted Tuesday afternoon.

A Local 10 viewer sent in video of what appears to be a man on the hood of a car heading southbound on I-95 near the exit to I-395.

The viewer says the van he was traveling in was going 65 mph and the car in question was going much faster.

The man and the car disappear out of frame seconds later.

A spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol says they were contacted about the incident and that the vehicle and man were last seen traveling towards Miami Beach on I-195. FHP is not investigating the incident as no one was able to provide a license plate number.

Last month, video showed Junior Francis riding the hood of his girlfriend's car, also on I-95. Francis told Local 10 that he and Patresha Isidore had argued before the incident and each tried to drive away in their car.

"She turned the engine on, dropped it in reverse and turned," Francis said. "That's when things took a turn."

Isidore was arrested and charged with exposing a person to harm.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.