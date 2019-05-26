Apartment building fire in Little Havana leaves 11 without homes

MIAMI - Residents were forced to evacuate their homes early Sunday after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, authorities said.

Capt. Ignatius Carroll, a spokesman for Miami Fire-Rescue, said the fire started in the living room of a rear first-floor unit around 5:30 a.m. The man who lives in the unit managed to escape the fire by climbing out a small window, Carroll said.

A nearby surveillance camera recorded the moment the flames and smoke began pouring out of the building in the 1100 block of Northwest Fourth Street.

Surveillance cameras captured moments a fire broke out at a Little Havana apartment building this morning. 11 children and adults are displaced, tenant who lived where fire started went to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Red Cross is offering help @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/YwGPV6GMlS — Parker Branton (@ParkerWPLG) May 26, 2019

Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Paramedics treated other residents on the scene.

The fire caused significant damage to the building. A total of 11 residents, including children, were displaced. The American Red Cross of South Florida is assisting the families.

Carroll said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.