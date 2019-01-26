Armed robber holds up Little Havana 7-Eleven, police say

MIAMI - An armed robber wearing a mask held up a 7-Eleven store early Saturday in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, authorities said.

Officer Michael Vega, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, said a man entered the store in the 800 block of Southwest Eighth Street around 4 a.m. and demanded money from two employees at gunpoint.

One of the employees handed over about $300 and the robber fled on foot with the help of an accomplice who held the door, Vega said.

Police described the robber as a while Hispanic man around 6 feet tall. They said he had a slim build and wore a black mask, a red-and-black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and athletic shoes.

Police described the accomplice as a white man around 5 feet, 7 inches tall. They said he had a medium build and wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and red, black and white athletic shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

