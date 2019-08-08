Armed robbers take Rolex watches from couple in Miami, police say

MIAMI - A man and a woman were robbed of their Rolex watches last week outside a restaurant in Miami, authorities confirmed Thursday.

The robbery was reported around 9:15 p.m. Friday in front of Clive's Cafe at 5890 NW Second Ave.

According to Miami police, the victims were waiting for their food when they were approached by two armed men.

Police said the male victim was walking toward the passenger side of his car when both robbers ran up to him, pointed their guns at him and demanded his watch.

The victim placed both of his hands in the air and laid face-down on the ground while his pockets were searched, authorities said.

The woman, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, struggled with one of the robbers as her purse and watch were taken from her, police said.

Authorities said the robbers then ran toward a nearby getaway vehicle, which was believed to be a black, newer-model four-door sedan -- possibly a Chevrolet Impala or Malibu -- with possible partial tag "JEL."

Anyone with information about the robbers' identities is asked to call the Miami Police Department's Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

