Armed, suicidal man barricades himself inside home, police say

MIAMI - An armed and suicidal man barricaded himself inside a home Saturday in the Little Haiti section of Miami, police said.

A spokesperson for the Miami Police Department said officers are on the scene in the 600 block of Northwest Second Place are negotiating with the man. Police said the man fired one shot.

Police said the standoff began around 7 a.m. Thus far, the man has refused to leave his home, but police said negations were going well.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

