Army sergeant from South Florida killed in alleged accidental shooting returns home

MIAMI - A grieving mother clutched on to her son’s flag draped casket, nearly collapsing as the pain became almost too much to bear.

The remains of 30-year-old Sgt. Alexis Sanchez arrived to Miami International Airport Tuesday afternoon from Colorado, where he was stationed at Fort Carson.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews paid their respects and performed a water cannon salute, honoring a last flight for a fallen soldier.

Sanchez was at home and off-duty when police say he was shot by a close friend last month

That friend was also a soldier, and he’s been identified as 22-year-old William Garcia.

Garcia says he was messing around with a gun when he claims it accidentally went off. He’s facing a manslaughter charge.

Sanchez was born in Cuba and arrived to Miami when he was only 4 years old.

He joined the Army back in 2014, spending time in Arlington, Virginia and the last two years in Fort Carson.

He was a devoted father, leaving behind a 2-year-old son named Grayson.

