Arrest made in fatal New Year's Eve shooting in Little Havana

MIAMI - Police have arrested an Opa-locka man in connection to the shooting death of a man found dead behind a Little Havana auto parts store on New Year's Eve.

Christopher James Bryant, 22, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery/carjacking, possession of a firearm by a felon and using a firearm while committing a felony.

On Monday, police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound shortly before 2 a.m. behind Delta Auto Parts near Northwest 27th Avenue and Fourth Street.

The man later died of his injuries after being taken to the hospital.

Bryant was identified with help from surveillance video taken from the store. In the video, Bryant could allegedly be seen approaching the victim's vehicle and then motioning an SUV to block it from behind.

According to the arrest report, Bryant pointed a gun at the man inside the car and pulled him out of the vehicle. After driving away in the victim's car, Bryant returns and shoots the victim in the back of the head.

Upon searching Bryant's home, police found a .40 caliber handgun inside the residence.

